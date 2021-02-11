PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some kids and parents in a north Phoenix neighborhood say they are heartbroken a playground was torn down this week. It was located at a park near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive for more than a decade. Neighbors say they are frustrated because the HOA didn't run the decision by them.
"We didn't have an opportunity to voice our opinion. When you move into an HOA community, that is what you are expecting, community," said Dave Pries.
Pries, who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years, said the HOA board held a meeting last month, but it was closed to the public. According to a letter from the management company Snow Management Services, the playground was torn down because it was a safety hazard. The letter said it was 14.5 years old and only had a 15-year life expectancy. It added that replacements and repairs would cost up to $20,000.
"If it needed some tune-ups, we would gladly talk about that and discussed it and seen what the costs would have been, but they didn't give us that opportunity," said Pries.
Arizona's Family reached out to Snow Management Services on Thursday but did not hear back.