FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People in the High Country enjoyed the snow on Sunday, and more is on the way.
About 3 inches of snow is already on the ground in Flagstaff, and many went outside to enjoy it.
About two dozen kids were sledding on a small hill near the Northern Arizona University campus.
Some from the Phoenix area came up to Flagstaff to see the snow.
"You know, back East, people want to go to the beach. We're in the sun all the time. We want to go play in the snow," a woman said. "Just the opposite."
Flagstaff is expected to get between 7 and 11 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday morning. Pinetop could get up to a foot.
Snowbowl said it received 2 inches of snow overnight and is expecting more than a foot of snow from Sunday night to Monday morning.
Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning and advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.
