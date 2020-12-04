FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A kidnapped 3-year-old has been found, and their mother and grandmother are facing charges after a child abuse investigation and a three-state search that took two weeks.
It all began with allegations that Ashley Thomas, 29, abused her toddler, causing “major injuries to include a lacerated liver,” according to the US Marshals Service. The child was placed with Thomas’ mother, 45-year-old Shawn Johnson, and Thomas was not supposed to have any contact with the child.
When authorities discovered that Johnson had been allowing Thomas to see the toddler, the Coconino County Superior Court ordered the Department of Child Services to take custody. Thomas and Johnson, however, allegedly took the toddler and ran.
On Nov. 19, the Flagstaff Police Department asked the US Marshals Service for help finding the child.
The search took investigators to Las Vegas. Officers and deputies there found Johnson at her home on Nov. 25, but Thomas and the child were not with her. The US Marshals Service said Johnson was arrested but refused to give investigators any information about her daughter and grandchild.
A few days later, investigators learned that Thomas and the child might be in Oklahoma City. Deputies found and arrested Thomas at a home there the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 2. Both Thomas and Johnson are awaiting extradition to Coconino County and the child is now with the Department of Child Services.
“Child abduction investigations, especially those involving family members can be very confusing and complicated,” United States Marshal David Gonzales said in a news release.
