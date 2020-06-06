PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Saturday morning, a 100 to 200 people gathered at Margaret T. Hance park for the United March Phoenix.
United March is calling for peace and asked protesters to sign a petition for police transparency, accountability and civilian review boards statewide.
“We're not going to sit on the sidelines. we're going to keep this going until we get the change that we need to see to protect the citizens and ultimately protect police officers too," said March Organizer, Onesimus Strachan.
Strachan called out for a peaceful protest. "We can't live without them."
“We can’t live without them.” Organizer calling for a peaceful morning protest at Margaret T Hance park. He’s taking about police. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/fujLGsm0cR— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 6, 2020
One of the most appealing things about a morning protest was that the environment was more visible even though it was hotter.
Megan and her kids went to the Phoenix protest on Saturday evening and saw all the violence along with tear gas.
“So we went to the protests before the curfew and when we got there, police shot off what sounded like cannons. it sounded like shots and then they started tear gassing the crowd. Luckily we were far enough away by then. After they shot those shots, the kids got scared.”
Megan & her family at this morning’s unity rally. She took her kids to an evening protest and they got scared after police started using tear gas. That’s why she wanted to bring them to today’s morning protest. Hoping it’s calmer. pic.twitter.com/AOD72wyw3j— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 6, 2020
She took her kids to the daytime one to teach them that their is a peaceful way to protest especially after everything they saw that scared them.
“They were afraid to go to the protests in the evening, understandably, so we went to this one in the morning.”