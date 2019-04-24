WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Kaibab National Forest is offering firewood cutting permits for the 2019 season starting May 1.
Permit holders can cut wood starting May 1 through Nov. 30 on the North Kaibab Ranger District and Dec. 31 on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.
Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.
Williams Ranger District at 742 S. Clover Road in Williams, Arizona
Tusayan Ranger District at 176 Lincoln Log Loop in Tusayan, Arizona
North Kaibab Ranger District at 430 S. Main Street in Fredonia, Arizona
All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.
According to a press release, the goal of the load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest and to ensure the sustainability of these resources across the landscape and over time.
Each person, with proper identification, can obtain permits for up to 30 cords per season of combined paid-use and free-use firewood on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts and 20 paid-use firewood on the North Kaibab Ranger District.
In addition to providing customers with information about forest resources and their role in protecting them, the Kaibab National Forest will also be seeking public feedback and suggestions for program improvements throughout the year.
Those obtaining permits are encouraged to offer their comments, concerns and ideas.
