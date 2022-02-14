K9 tracks down sexual assault suspect in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa police dog tracked down a sexual assault suspect hiding in some bushes not far from the scene of the alleged crime over the weekend. The Mesa Police Department shared the story, including pictures, on its crime blog Monday morning.
According to Mesa PD, the suspect, later identified as Leon Jones, hit a woman from behind and knocked her down at a light rail stop near Alma School Road and Main Street at about 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Jones continued to hit the victim and grabbed her by the neck until she passed out. Police say when she came to, Jones was on top of her, punching her and taking off her clothes.
Police say a security guard at a local business heard the victim screaming. When that witness went to help, they apparently spooked Jones, who ran away. As officers set up a perimeter and started searching for Jones, K9 Officer Hasso picked up Jones's scent and led his human counterparts to his hiding place.
Mesa police say Jones did not cooperate with officers, so they had to shoot him with a bean bag round to take him into custody. Jones, 39, now faces kidnapping, sexual abuse, and aggravated assault charges. He was being held on a $25,000 bond.
Hasso joined Mesa PD in late 2020.