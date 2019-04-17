CAMPE VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County Sheriff's Office K9 helped locate 18 pounds of meth hidden inside a car in early April.
YCSO said deputies stopped a Nissan Altima for an equipment violation on Interstate 17 at the Dugas Road off-ramp on April 3.
The driver, David Tienda-Calixtro, provided an ID card from Mexico and YCSO said he was acting extremely nervous throughout the stop. They also said he was not licensed to drive.
Deputies believed Tienda-Calixtro was deceiving them and suspected the car may contain illegal drugs after a conversation with him regarding the reason for the stop and his travel plans.
Tienda-Calixtro consented to a search of the car, but deputies were unable to locate any illegal drugs. The deputies then deployed their K9 partner Maximus, who was alerted to the rear passenger door area of the vehicle.
YCSO said after deputies used a special camera to search the area, they located a hidden compartment containing 18 one-pound packages of meth. The illegal drugs were hidden in a secret compartment in the rear passenger side fender well.
Tienda-Calixtro was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale. His bond was set at $400,000.
(2) comments
What more is there to say?
That is one good looking dog. Smart too. What kind is it?
