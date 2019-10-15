ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A K9 from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) sniffed out a huge haul of heroin and cocaine, and helped lead to the arrest of five people.
On Oct. 14, YCSO deputies stopped a white mini-van for moving and equipment violations while the van was traveling eastbound on I-40 in the Ash Fork area in northern Arizona.
Five adults and a 2-year-old child were in the van.
When the deputy suspected the people in the van could be involved in illicit drug transportation, he deployed his K9 partner, “Vader,” for a "free air" sniff of the van’s exterior.
After Vader gave a positive alert to an odor of drugs, the interior of the van was searched.
Deputies found 10 packages of cocaine, weighing a total of 29.5 pounds. They also found two packages of heroin weighing 4.5 pounds.
The estimated street value of the drugs found exceeds $1 million.
YCSO says the drugs were stored in a compartment below the floor of the van.
The initial investigation showed that all five suspects had knowledge of the drug load and were profiting from the effort, according to YCSO.
The child was released to a relative from the Phoenix area.
All five suspects are from South Carolina. They have been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center, and their bond has been set at $250K each.
The suspects are:
*47-year-old Robert Gran
*39-year-old Alton Deas
*54-year-old Ann Fairley
*19-year-old Natasia Anderson
*19-year-old Jerod Fairley
Each suspect is being charged with two counts of transportation of narcotic drugs, two counts of possession of narcotic drug for sale, two counts possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment.