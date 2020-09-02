OATMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the remains of a missing 77-year-old man found outside Oatman in western Arizona Wednesday morning.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people who had been four-wheeling in the area reported the man missing Tuesday. They said he “had been camping in the area while collecting rocks” when they met him during a trip “a few months ago.” They also said they left him with some food and water.
Deputies said the group went back to the man’s campsite Tuesday only to find him missing. Although he was gone, his “personal belongings and gear” were still there.
A K-9 specializing in finding human remains was brought in and quickly found the man nearby. It’s not clear when or how he died.