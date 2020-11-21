ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Missouri man is facing felony charges after a Sheriff's K-9 discovered drugs during a traffic stop in northern Arizona.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's office say 67-year-old Edward Fitzgerald was pulled over late Thursday morning for a traffic violation on I-40 near Ash Fork.
During the stop, deputies say Fitzgerald tried to direct the conversation away from questions about possible illicit drug possession and transportation. He also denied a request by deputies to search his car, deputies say.
The deputy directed his K-9 partner, "Max," to conduct a "free air" sniff around the vehicle. When Max alerted to the odor of drugs, deputies then begant o search Fitzgerald's car.
Deputies say they found two metal food container cans on the backseat underneath a blanket and pillow. When investigators opened the cans, two vacuum sealed bags were found inside. Deputies eventually confirmed that they contain methamphetamine. A total of 10 pounds of meth was seized, officials say.
Deputies also found a .22 caliber handgun in the center console of Fitzgerald's car, according to YCSO. He admitted he knew the drugs were in the vehicle but refused to say anymore, officials say.
Fitzgerald was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct.