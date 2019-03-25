PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit discovered about 46 pounds of methamphetamine while conducting traffic reinforcement Friday evening on I-10 near Eloy.
A K-9 deputy pulled over 37-year-old Stephanie Sanchez from Rio Rico, Arizona, to search her vehicle for equipment and vehicle insurance violations.
The deputy discovered two hidden compartments with 42 plastic wrapped bundles of meth inside, PCSO said. The 46 pounds of meth is worth about $92,000, deputies said.
“Our K-9 unit did a fantastic job on this stop,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “Ninety percent of all meth used in the United States is made in super labs in Mexico. The Cartel is making billions off these dangerous drugs and the American people are paying the price.”
According to Lamb, the total cost of meth to communities across the country is estimated at $23 billion to cover the criminal justice system, medical care, emergency visits, dental care, first responders and social services.
Sanchez was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs.
