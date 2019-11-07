TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says two of its K-9s help catch smugglers trying to bring drugs and unreported cash into the country in separate incidents.
The first one happened on Wednesday morning at the Port of Naco, according to CBP. Police said a K-9 alerted on a Hyundai sedan. When officers searched it, they found more than $69,000 split among six packages that had been hidden in the car’s firewall, which is the part that separates the engine compartment from the passenger compartment. A 39-year-old Naco, Arizona man was taken into custody and then turned over to Homeland Security.
The second arrest came later the same morning, this time at the Port of Sasabe. A drug dog’s alert sent a 32-year-old Mexican national in a Ford truck for additional screening, CBP said. Officers found 30 packages hidden in the dashboard. According to CBP, those packages contained 34 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $31,000. Like the Naco man, the Mexican national was arrested and then handed over to Homeland Security.
CBP seized the drugs, the cash and both the Hyundai and the Ford truck.
The Naco Port of Entry and the Sasabe Port of Entry are run by CBP's Tucson Field Office.