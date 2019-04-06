SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some four-legged animals showed off their talents on the diamond in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale Stadium featured some of the best athletes in the country on Saturday.
[WATCH: Law enforcement dogs battle in K-9 competition in Scottsdale]
Law enforcement K-9s from around the nation took center stage, testing their skills for the 17th annual Desert Dog Police K-9 Trials.
The dogs were put to the test in real-life situations, from tactical maneuvers to explosive detection and apprehension.
More than 60 teams came out to compete in front of an expected crowd of about 10,000 people.
"The dogs are excited the handlers are nervous because it's a dog-to-dog competition and bragging rights, trophies. It's a good time for everybody,"
The K-9s will be back on the field Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium.
Then Sunday night the best of the best will be crowned at the officer's dinner and award ceremony.
