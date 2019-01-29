PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Security officer Chris Dodd and his K-9 partner Alex have worked together for three years at Banner Health.
"Some days can be exciting with lots of crazy hustle and bustle, with traumas coming in and traumas going out," Dodd said.
Other days are low key, patrolling the halls and visiting with patients. Alex's main job is to protect Dodd.
"Secondary job is also he is certified in narcotics detection," Dodd said.
The two have gone through extensive training to handle any situation they may encounter.
"Obviously we are a visual deterrent for any people who are here to harm," Dodd explained.
Dodd wears a bulletproof vest, but Alex didn't have one -- until recently.
"We just received our first shipment; they gave us four so far" Beth Kempshall, the senior security director at Banner Health, said.
The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating bulletproof vests for all 40 of Banner’s K-9 officers.
"This is an organization that is passionate about taking care of and recognizing our K-9s," Kempshall said.
The dogs' vests are made of the same material the officers have in theirs and can protect the K-9s from various physical injuries.
"Any sharp-edge weapons, like knives, scissors, trauma shears and up to a 9mm bullet," Dodd said.
The vests fit tightly but do not weigh the K-9s down.
"It's not heavy," Dodd said. "Alex can still be agile; he can jump over everything, squeeze through rails trying to get attention. It doesn’t stop him. I think it’s great for me to have my partner safe with this extra layer of protection."
What a sad commentary about the state of our society that such measures are deemed necessary. Thanks for the great piece on this, Ashlee.
