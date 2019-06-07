TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- Jurors have started deliberating at the trial of a border activist in Arizona accused of harboring immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally.
Jurors got the case Friday after attorneys concluded closing arguments.
Defendant Scott Warren was arrested in early 2018 after federal agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo, where they say two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.
Warren says he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered the migrants near the Mexico border.
Prosecutors say the immigrants weren’t in distress when Warren provided help in the building used to aid sick migrants.
The trial has been condemned by critics who say President Donald Trump’s administration is targeting border activists.
