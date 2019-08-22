PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A jury on Thursday handed down a guilty verdict for the Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting two babysitters two years ago.
Dion Earl, 47, took the stand in his own defense this week.
Investigators and prosecutors say Earl sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman who did not know each other and came forward with their allegations at different times.
Earl, who used to own the Seattle Impact professional indoor soccer team, told the jury he was coerced during an interview with a detective.
“I was under a lot of duress that night and being, you know, coerced and trying to admit guilt for a lot of different things,” said Earl in court testimony.
He also said that one of the young women came on to him and that he didn’t have enough time to react.
I probably had the opportunity, but I didn’t. I mean, I wasn’t expecting her to kiss me, I just wasn’t,” said Earl.
The father of the younger victim -- who just turned 20 -- was in court and said listening to Earl was difficult.
"He didn't go all the way, but he took part of my daughters innocence from her," he said. "I'm hurting right now. I'm hurting for her, hurting for her future relationships that she's going to have that her first encounter was by a man who tried to literally take everything from her," he said.
The jury convicted Earl on charges of sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, sexual abuse, public sexual indecency, and assault.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 11.
