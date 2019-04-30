TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder on Monday in the early 2017 killing of a Mesa High School math teacher.
Caleb Bartels, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and burglary on Monday afternoon. The jury did not find him guilty of criminal damage.
[MORE: Man accused of shooting Mesa teacher faces first-degree murder charge]
He was accused of gunning down Ryne Zahner, a math teacher at Mesa High School, in his Tempe backyard on Jan. 15, 2017.
Bartels fled and was on the run for six days. He was eventually arrested on Jan. 21 near Doyle, California after an off-duty highway patrolman spotted his vehicle alongside a highway.
Bartels was booked into a California jail before being extradited to Arizona three weeks later.
Police said Bartels and Zahner were friends at one time.
Bartels' sentencing is scheduled for June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.