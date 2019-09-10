SNOWFLAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are calling on the public to help them find a mini SUV that looks like it comes right out of a "Jurassic Park" movie.
On Tuesday, the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department announced via Facebook that the search is on for the Geo Tracker the could fit perfectly in the fictional dinosaur theme park.
The department said someone took the vehicle on Monday from the Snowflake-Taylor area. They added that it was last seen by Arizona's Game and Fish being driven by a 17-year-old girl in the Hon-Dah area.
With its zebra stripes, this Geo Tracker is hard to miss. Thus, Snowflake-Taylor PD advises members of the public to contact them if they spot this distinctive vehicle.
See the original Facebook post below.