PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To reduce fire danger, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict vehicle access to trailheads located in the city's desert parks and mountain preserves on July 4 starting at 3 p.m.
The annual fire ban for those areas that started on May 1 and remains in effect.
Entrance gates to Camelback Mountain, Deem Hills Recreation Area, Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area, Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, North Mountain Park, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area, and South Mountain Park/Preserve will close at 3 p.m.
The upper lookouts in South Mountain Park/Preserve will be emptied and closed at 1 p.m.
The following list of regulations will apply on July 4 in those areas:
-No fireworks
-No open fires (part of annual fire ban that went into effect on May 1)
-No charcoal fires, even in established picnic areas (gas grills are permitted)
-No smoking outside of a vehicle (part of annual fire ban)
-No alcoholic beverages
-No glass beverage containers
Phoenix Park Rangers remind those who visit the city's desert parks and mountain preserves during warm weather months to use extra caution.
Heat-related illnesses are common from May to October, and generally occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat or overexerted their body.
Park rangers also remind trail users that dogs are prohibited on all city of Phoenix trails when the temperature is 100 degrees or warmer.
Additional information about how residents can have a fun and safe summer is available at Phoenix.gov/Summer
Would have be mighty he man to man a 🔥 fire in triple digits[scared]
