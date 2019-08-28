FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa woman who has become known as the 'YouTube mom' is not competent to stand trial but might be in the future an Arizona judge said Wednesday.
"I will make a finding that [Machelle] Hobson is currently not competent but restorable," the Honorable Delia Neal said during Wednesday's court proceeding, explaining that she needed some additional information from the lawyers within seven days. She also noted that Hobson's situation is unique because there is a medical component.
Neal also scheduled a "restoration review" for Wednesday, Oct. 2 to check on Hobson's progress.
Hobson was not in the courtroom Wednesday. She remains at an undisclosed facility.
Hobson, 47, was arrested at her Maricopa home on March 15, accused of abusing her five of her adopted child and forcing them to star in YouTube videos.
The children were removed from the home two days before Hobson's arrest.
A Pinal County grand jury later indicted her on 30 counts, including multiple charges of kidnapping, child abuse, and aggravated assault. She pleaded not guilty.
Police say Hobson committed multiple acts of abuse against her adopted kids, including locking them in closets with no food, water or bathroom, pepper-spraying them in the face and genitals, and giving them ice baths.
If Hobson is restored to competency, which the judge and prosecutors believe is possible, she can be tried. If she is not, the charges against her could be dismissed.
The competency decision judges whether a defendant can understand the charges they face and the court proceedings that stem from those charges. It also considers whether a defendant can help in their defense.
Hobson's two adult sons were arrested the same day she was taken into custody. Ryan and Logan Hackney were accused of failing to report the abuse, but the charges were dropped.
"At this time, [the] Pinal County Attorney's Office has chosen not to charge Ryan or Logan Hackney. However, the investigation into Ryan and Logan Hackney's role in the case, if any, is ongoing," Christy Wilcox of the Pinal County Attorney's Office said in April.
Hobson's YouTube channel had more than 700,000 followers and more than 242 million views. A friend of Hobson's told Arizona's Family that Hobson made more than $100,000 in ad revenue in a single month. She reportedly was on pace to make $1 million this year.
