CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man accused of pointing a gun at a Waymo self-driving car in Chandler has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
Roy Leonard Haselton pleaded guilty in December to one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons.
[RELATED: Man pleads guilty to pointing gun at self-driving vehicle in Chandler]
The incident happened back in August.
According to court documents, Haselton was standing outside his home in Chandler when he saw the self-driving vehicle. The man who was inside the vehicle said Haselton pointed a gun at him.
The driver got scared and called Waymo's dispatch center, who called the Chandler Police Department.
While being interviewed, Haselton, 69, admitted to holding the gun up in the air to scare the driver, police said.
Haselton also reportedly told police he felt everybody was watching him and he was frustrated and angry with his neighbors.
“He had medical issues but I don't want to go into that,” said Haselton’s wife in a brief interview at the time.
Officers noted in their report that Haselton showed signs of dementia.
[RELATED: Self-driving Waymo vehicles targeted with harassment, vandalism and threats in Chandler]
Some of the terms of Haselton's probation include no alcohol, no contact with the victim, and a requirement that he forfeit any weapons seized in this case.
