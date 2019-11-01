PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge tossed out former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's $300 million defamation lawsuit against several big media companies.
The federal judge said in his ruling Thursday that while CNN, Rolling Stone, and The Huffington Post did make inaccurate statements about the ex-sheriff, Arpaio failed to prove the comments were malicious.
"In dismissing Mr. Arpaio's claims, the Court acknowledges that the burden of putting forward articulable facts of actual malice is a difficult one to meet, especially when discovery is not yet available to the parties. But without this safeguard, the threat of lawsuits would chill our precious First Amendment rights to freely engage in political discourse," District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said.
Arpaio was convicted of misdemeanor contempt of court in 2017 after ignoring court orders to stop making immigration arrests since they were linked to racial profiling. Before Arpaio could be sentenced, Trump pardoned him.
Both CNN and Rolling Stone said Arpaio was a convicted felon, which isn't true. The Huffington Post posted a photo of Arpaio behind bars. Arpaio never served jail time.
Earlier this summer, Arpaio, the self-proclaimed "America's Toughest Sheriff," said he was running for Maricopa County sheriff in 2020.