BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Buckeye Police Department says a 15-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against his high school.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Buckeye Union High School officials received information about a Snapchat post that appeared to show a student being arrested.
The post stated that "the student was arrested by the Buckeye Police Department for bringing a rifle to school with the intent to shoot all the teachers," said a statement from Buckeye police.
The post also indicated that school had been cancelled for the day, and asked that the post be shared.
A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Buckeye Union High School learned the photo was taken during a “mock” arrest as part of the school’s Law and Legal Class, which was discussing arrest procedures.
A number of students came forward with information on the student who posted the picture of the fake "arrest."
Buckeye police say that once the student was located, he admitted to "stealing the picture from another student’s social media and making up the story about the arrest."
The student told the SRO "he did it as a joke," according to Buckeye police.
Police arrested the 15-year-old student for posting the threat. Buckeye police say he has been referred for misdemeanor charges.