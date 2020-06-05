PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are approximately 20 million Americans who are battling substance abuse. From drinking alcohol to meth to heroin to opiates, people are dying every day from getting hooked on these drugs, according to multiple studies on addiction.
With unemployment skyrocketing, a pandemic that is growing at an alarming rate, and with protests over police brutality, these are often times when people want to give up and turn to substances to help make them feel better or feel numb. Many addicts have relapsed during these crises.
At Arizona’s Family we care deeply about our community and we want to take a proactive approach to helping addicts and their families get the information they need to get sober or stay sober.
Arizona’s Family news anchor, Brandon Lee, is a recovered drug addict. He has been very open about his battles with addiction. He got sober on February 22, 2010 and continues to dedicate his life to helping others get clean.
During this Facebook Live special report on June 10 at 7 p.m., Arizona’s Family is teaming up with Calvary Healing Center to talk about alcoholism and addiction, the impact these substances have on our bodies, and also what families can do when dealing with a loved one who is battling addiction.
Repeated drug and alcohol use causes chemical dependency and causes lasting changes to the way the brain functions and operates.
All abused substances alter the areas of the brain responsible for self-control, judgement, emotional regulation, motivation, memory and learning by very simply hijacking the brain’s normal reward pathways according to the American Addiction Centers.
The scary part is that the addict needs higher doses each time to feel the euphoric high or just to feel normal. Issues such as mental illness may complicate substance addiction.
If you’re wondering if you or someone you love has a drinking or drug problem, here are some questions to answer before joining us on our special report:
- Has drinking and drug use caused relationship problems for the individual?
- Has drinking or drugging caused problems with work or school?
- Has the individual ever tried to stop on their own but unsuccessful?
- Has drinking or drug use caused the person to show signs of illness like shaking or vomiting or paranoia?
- Does the person have trouble having a good time without alcohol or drugs?
- Have others expressed concern about the person?
Here are some of the reasons why people “escape” with booze or drugs:
- Social: People drink or drug as a way to fit in with a particular group or feel at ease in a social setting
- Stress: People use substances as a way to reduce stress
- Psychological Triggers: People who suffer anxiety, trauma, depression may use booze or drugs to numb.
- Peer Pressure: Some people are vulnerable to a group or the rationale “everybody is doing it”
Lastly, we will discuss enabling. The hardest bond to break is that of the parent and child. Parents want to do everything for their child who is suffering, but sometimes cutting a child off can actually save their life. Enabling a child can send them to their grave faster. Here’s a great chart from Addiction Campuses about enabling. Are you an enabler?