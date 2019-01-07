PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sky Harbor cut the ribbon on its new concourse in the John S. McCain III Terminal 3 South Concourse Monday, and flyers have access to new shops, restaurants and gates.
The opening is part of the airport’s $590-million Terminal 3 Modernization Program.
“The ongoing modernization of Terminal 3 is important to Phoenix’s largest economic driver – Sky Harbor,” said Mayor Thelda Williams, who was one of the city leaders to cut the ribbon.
Among them was Cindy McCain.
"If this is your first trip to Arizona, you can't help but be impressed by what you see," she said. "It's sales, it's comfort, it's safety, it's everything an airport should be."
The brand new concourse and remodeled terminal processor features 15 airline gates, new shops and restaurants. It will be open to the public Monday night.
Johnston and Murphy, Sugarfina, Best of the Valley, Travel Outfitters, Mark Tarbell’s Tavern, Christopher Gross’ Christopher’s, The Parlor, SanTan Brewing Company and Mustache Pretzel are among the shops and restaurants flyers can visit at the new concourse.
The modernization project is being completed in stages to minimize impact on customers. The last phase will include a renovation of the North Concourse. This last phase is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
Terminal 3 serves Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Sun Country airlines. Funding for the project is paid for through airport revenue.
