(3TV/CBS5) - The headstone for Sen. John McCain’s grave at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery has been put in place.
The senator died on Aug. 25 at his home in Sedona, following a year-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
He was 81.
He was laid to rest in September in a plot at the academy's cemetery shaded by sycamore and maple trees.
Until the headstone was installed, McCain's resting place was marked with two wooden stakes, one marked with the location and McCain's name. Placed in the middle of the plot was an orange cone.
McCain's grave is next to that of his best friend, U.S. Navy Adm. Charles "Chuck" Larson.
It's also surrounded by the graves of other military leaders and war heroes.
McCain's father and grandfather, both admirals, are also buried there.
Just this week, Meghan McCain emotionally remembered her father in first View appearance since his death.
