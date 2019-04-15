PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Days after announcing the death of the late Sen. John McCain’s beloved dog, Cindy McCain explained what happened. Burma drowned, she said on a network program.
When Cindy McCain originally posted news of Burma’s death on Instagram last Monday, she said her husband’s constant companion, died in a “tragic accident,” but did not elaborate.
[ORIGINAL STORY: McCain family mourning after John McCain's dog dies in 'tragic accident']
"She had a freak accident, and she drowned," McCain said on the April 12 edition of NBC Nightly News. "So, she's with him now. He's throwing sticks to her up there, and they're having a great time. Because she would never leave his side."
Both she and her daughter, Meghan, said on social media that the late senator was Burma’s favorite human. Both seemed to take some comfort in that, posting that Burma was "absolutely and truly devoted" to Sen. John McCain, and is "now frolicking with the one she loved most."
While Cindy McCain did not share any details about the drowning, the dog's death opened wounds that had barely started to heal.
"I told my friends it was a bit like losing him all over again," she said.
Burma was very much a part of the McCain family and was there when Meghan married Ben Domenech in 2017.
The senator died in August 2018 after a long battle with an aggressive brain cancer.
In February, Cindy McCain posted a photo of Burma, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, at her husband's grave marker overlooking Hidden Valley.
