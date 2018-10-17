PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is suing The New York Times for defamation saying one of their opinion pieces will hurt his chances in winning a Senate seat in 2020.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, seeks $147.5 million in damages.
The New York Times article by Michelle Cottle was published back in August, the day after Arpaio lost the U.S. Senate Republican primary to Rep. Martha McSally.
The suit claims that the opinion piece contains false defamatory statements that portray Arpaio in a "negative, false" light and that it was 'strategically' titled as an opinion article.
The piece referred to Arpaio's tenure as sheriff as a "24-year reign of terror" that was "medieval in its brutality."
Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court for violating a judge's order that stopped him from holding people for believing they were in the country illegally.
President Trump pardoned Arpaio in August 2017.
Arpaio says he plans to run for the late John McCain's newly vacated Senate seat in the 2020 special election.
Can someone tell me how posting an article the day after you lost the election cost you votes in that same election?
