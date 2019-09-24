PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Juan Martinez, best known as the high-profile prosecutor in the Jodi Arias case, has been reassigned, according the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Attorney's Office said Martinez is being moved from prosecuting first-degree murder cases to the auto theft bureau.
"The cases assigned to our Capital Litigation Bureau are very time intensive and demand the assigned prosecutor's undivided effort and attention," Chief Deputy Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.
Mitchell added that given the Arizona bar proceedings, she felt it was important to give Martinez a more flexible caseload, "which would allow him to take time and resolve these complaints." Mitchell said the decision does not delay the prosecution of any capital cases.
Martinez is also facing sanctions from the State Bar of Arizona for harassing female staffers with the attorney's office and was accused of leaking confidential and sealed information with a blogger during the Arias trial.
Mitchell stated the move is not prejudging the outcome of the proceedings.