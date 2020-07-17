PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The lawyer best known for prosecuting in the Jodi Arias trial has been disbarred. Juan Martinez was fired from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office earlier this year amid a number of misconduct allegations.
Martinez was accused of leaking a juror's name in the Arias case to a blogger with whom he was in a sexual relationship, and then lying to investigators about it. Martinez is also accused of staring at a court reporter during the Arias trial and making comments about her appearance that made her feel uncomfortable.
A law firm also filed an ethics complaint, claiming Martinez wrote a book about the Arias case while the trial was still going on. They also say he wrote the book on County time and at taxpayers' expense. Martinez was reprimanded by the county prosecutor’s office in 2018 for inappropriate and unprofessional conduct toward female law clerks.
The State Bar of Arizona released the following statement:
The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an order accepting a consent to disbarment for Juan Martinez.
Martinez filed a consent to disbarment in the pending discipline case of In re: Juan Martinez, PDJ 2019-9008. The Presiding Disciplinary Judge accepted his consent and issued an order disbarring him, effective immediately. This judgment of disbarment effectively ends the pending discipline case against him.
Juan Martinez filed the consent to disbarment pursuant to Rule 57, Ariz. R. Sup. Ct., which allows him to consent to disbarment without making any admission of misconduct; rather he confirms that he no longer wants to defend against the charges.
The State Bar believes this is a just outcome and appreciates the time and effort of both the State Bar lawyers and staff who litigated this case, particularly Senior Bar Counsel Craig Henley and Staff Bar Counsel Stacy Shuman, as well as the witnesses involved in the underlying charge
Jodi Arias was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in the death of Travis Alexander at his home in Mesa. The case turned into a media circus due to the salacious and violent details of what happened.