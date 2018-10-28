FOUNTAIN HILLS (3TV/CBS 5) - "The killer's bullets were aimed at us all," said Rabbi Mendi Lipskier of the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center after Saturday’s deadly attacks at a Pittsburgh Synagogue.
About 100 people filled the Chabad Edelman Jewish Center Sunday afternoon to show support and solidarity to the Jewish community.
“The people in this room show the true values of the United States of America one of love, kindness and tolerance," said Rabbi Lipskier.
Members from not only the Jewish community, but the community at large attended the prayer vigil.
“I'm here to today to support the Jewish community to let them know there are people out here that
This ceremony and prayer vigil organized after to pay tribute to the victims of Saturday’s shooting.
"We mourn the 11 holy souls who were so cruelly torn from us. No words could possibly describe this pure evil," said Rabbi Lipskier.
46-year old Robert Bowers burst into a Pittsburgh synagogue and went on a shooting rampage, killing 11 people and injuring six others.
"I felt like I was personally attacked, the gunman shouted out all Jews must die and I felt like it was an attack on me, my family, and my community," said Rabbi Lipskier.
"When you have an event of such magnitude it's hard not to feel it personally," said Alan Acker, who also attended the ceremony.
During Sunday's vigil, an entire community came together to show that while they're hurting, they say they’ll stand strong and united.
"Our community will not be broken this will not intimidate our communities," said Acker.
"One thing we're not going to do, is to back down, we're definitely going to double our efforts in goodness and in kindness and we encourage everyone to combat darkness with light," said Rabbi Lipskier.
