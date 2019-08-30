PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new airline has arrived in Phoenix.
JetSuiteX landed for the first time at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning.
The flight from Burbank, California (BUR) landed around 9:30 a.m. Flights from Burbank start immediately followed by service to Las Vegas (LAS) on Sept. 13. The airline plans to start service to Oakland (OAK) in November.
[PHOTOS: See inside JetSuiteX plane and lobby in Phoenix]
Never heard of JetSuiteX before? Here is the rundown: Travelers can check three pieces of complimentary checked baggage and will 36 inches of leg room once on board. Passengers also are provided complimentary snacks and beverages, including in-flight cocktails.
The jets provide free inflight messaging, with power outlets at every row and quick, effortless security screening process that meets and exceeds TSA requirements.
Tickets can be booked at www.jetsuitex.com.