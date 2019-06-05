PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Soon Phoenicians will have the option of taking 30-seat jets with fares starting at $79 one-way to Burbank, Las Vegas, and Oakland.
JetSuiteX advertises a luxury experience for the cost of a commercial flight.
The luxury flights advertise up to three pieces of complimentary checked baggage and 36 inches of leg room. Passengers also are provided complimentary snacks and beverages, including in-flight cocktails.
The jets provide free inflight messaging, with power outlets at every row and quick, effortless security screening process that meets and exceeds TSA requirements.
Tickets can be booked starting today through Oct. 31, 2019, at www.jetsuitex.com.
JetSuiteX will begin flights from Phoenix to Burbank starting on Aug. 30, with three flights daily operating out of southwest side of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Phoenix to Las Vegas on Sept. 12, with four daily flights.
Phoenix to Oakland on Oct. 1 with three daily flights as well.
