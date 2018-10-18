PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JetBlue is going to send a group of volunteers on a trip for free in November, and you could be one of them.
The low-cost airline is sending 50 people and their guests to a secret location JetBlue is calling "Destination Good" for a three-day trip to volunteer.
It's part of JetBlue's For Good Month.
So the location won't be revealed until the morning when the contest winners are on the plane and are taking off from New York's JFK International Airport on Nov. 27.
During the trip, people will be "helping causes JetBlue believes in" during the three-day trip.
If you like surprises and to volunteer, you can enter by going to their website. You must be a United States resident and 18 years old or over. Contestants answer a few philanthropic-related questions on the site.
The contest ends Oct. 26.
Now boarding: Destination Good. Enter for an opportunity to join us on our volunteer trip to a surprise destination at https://t.co/Rmjl3pciU7. #CheckInForGood pic.twitter.com/a3xOtxseQB— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) October 16, 2018
