PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 53-year-old Phoenix diner is serving its last plate of omelettes Wednesday.
Jerry's Restaurant has a rich history in the Phoenix area and has been a fixture for five decades.
It sits on the corner of 24th Street and Thomas Road and soon, the diner will be demolished and a car wash will go up in it's place.
Wednesday will mark the day of goodbyes for Jerry's. The traditional dishes - the "Hungry Traveler," named for Jerry's tradition of feeding hungry travelers and "The Bus," named for the ham steak as big as a bus - are coming to an end.
The property was recently sold and the family that owns Jerry's decided they'd served enough burgers and fries.
Some folks in the neighborhood actually started a petition drive to keep Jerry's open but the owner says as flattering as that was, it's time for his family to move on and close the kitchen.
Some employees have worked at Jerry's for more than 20 years and say Jerry's had regular customers who felt like family.
