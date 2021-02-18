PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three suspects, nicknamed the "Jeepers Bandits," have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies around metro Phoenix. A fourth suspect may still be at large.
The suspects earned their nickname due to their appearance and attire, which the FBI says is similar to Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo, who frequently said “jeepers.”
Noel Aragon, 22, Dakotah Jones, 20, and Justin Krause, 20, were taken into custody this week. The trio face multiple charges, including armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.
The FBI says the suspects robbed six businesses at gunpoint in Glendale and Phoenix. Investigators said the crooks would go up to the counter and pretend they were customers. Another suspect would stand outside as a lookout.
When the other customers would leave, two of the suspects would pull out guns and point them at the employees, demanding cash. After employees put money in a plastic bag, the suspects would take off. No one was hurt during any of the robberies.
The FBI says the thieves stole from five smoke shops in the northwest part of the Valley and a Cold Stone Creamery near 28th and Peoria avenues. The crimes took place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.