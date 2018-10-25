Arizona Game and Fish is warning residents to think twice before setting that pumkin on the porch. 

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Game and Fish is warning residents to think twice before setting that pumpkin on the porch.

A video surfaced on Facebook of a javelina eating a resident's pumpkin in Tucson.

"Some neighborhoods you could leave your pumpkins out all day and be fine, but others where javelina are all out and about during the day,” said Amy Burnett, information and education program manager for AZGFD.

The department warns that getting between javelina and their food could be dangerous.

Burnett recommends using fake pumpkins for outside decorating.

 

