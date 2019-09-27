GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It just got a little easier for East Valley residents to pick up a freshly blended fruit or veggie smoothie.
Jamba opened a new location on Higley Road, south of McKellips, in Gilbert, which is the first Jamba with a drive-thru in Arizona.
The location officially opened Friday, Sept. 27, but a big grand opening celebration is planned for Oct. 26.
To mark the occasion, Jamba will give back 20% of its proceeds on October 26 to Gilbert-area schools.
Just a few months ago, Jamba unveiled a new, modernized menu of smoothies, juices and bowls crafted by culinary experts and Jamba’s own in-house dietitian with a renewed focus on freshness, flavor and innovation.
In addition to a new menu and name change, Jamba (formerly Jamba Juice) also introduced a new store design and enhanced guest experience with a new rewards program and app, online ordering with a designated mobile pick-up area and delivery.
Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia.
For more information visit jamba.com.
The new location is at 1753 North Higley Road in Gilbert.