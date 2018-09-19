TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a strip mall located kitty corner from a Home Depot stands a hidden gem serving up the best ramen in the Valley. Hachi Ramen in South Tempe is an authentic Japanese-style ramen restaurant offering a small menu of traditional dishes made entirely from scratch using all-natural ingredients.
Chef Bradley An, who has lived in China, Japan and Hawaii, fell in love with ramen while studying in Japan. When he moved to Arizona, he was disappointed that he could not find a restaurant properly serving that warm, comforting dish he craved. An decided to pack his bags and return to Japan to study how to make authentic ramen dishes.
After two years of tinkering, An perfected his recipe and opened Hachi Ramen on Jan. 26, 2017.
Today, the native-born Mongolian prepares homemade ramen with three broth offerings and just a few side options, such as the must-try karaage, which Japanese-style fried chicken.
His love of ramen inspires him to share only the best with Arizonans, in the hopes that they, too, will fall in love with the dish.
Hachi Ramen, 655 W. Warner Road #114, Tempe, AZ 85284
480-781-2603
Facebook: hachiramen8
Yelp: Hachi Ramen
