This sweet story starts with Beverly and Jim Cerreta, Senior.
They met in elementary school when Beverly passed Jim a chocolate from her father's candy factory in Canton, Ohio.
The two fell in love, and eight kids later, the rest is history, as they say.
Jim Sr. learned the chocolate business from his father-in-law and moved his wife and kids to Arizona to make candy of their own.
The Cerretas' signature piece of candy is the French Mint Truffle.
It's highly coveted around the Valley and often referred to as "that green mint".
"Everybody you see, my brothers and I, and my dad, my sisters and my mom. It's been 50 years of production in the Valley of the Sun and it's been a joy," said Jim Cerreta, Jr., the oldest of the kids.
Jim, his father, brothers Joner, Joe, and Jerry; along with sisters Jill and Jenny and Joe's wife, Marisa, pour their hearts into their family owned candy shop and the people around them.
"Community is very important to us. We're in the community. We want to give back and we want to share what we have to offer. That's why we started the tours. We get to show off and giggle and have fun," said Jerry Cerreta.
The tours are a staple in the lives of elementary school kids in the Valley and have been for decades, earning Cerreta Candy a place in the childhood nostalgia for many Arizonans.
"Meeting people over the years that 'oh, I remember going to your place 20 years ago. It was so much fun and now we're back with our kids'. It's really neat to hear our traditions passed along," said Tony Cerreta.
Tony is Jerry's son and the future of the factory as the fourth generation candy maker at the family-owned business celebrating 50 years in the Valley.
"To see the entity that my grandpa and uncles built is super awesome. They've done such a good job making a name for themselves and making a good homemade quality product," said Tony Cerreta.
Cerreta Candy Company
5345 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
Phone: (623) 930-9000
Free tours at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cerreta-Candy-Company-229755200808/
Instagram: @cerretacandyco
Twitter: @cerretacandyco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.