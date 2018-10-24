PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The Stockyards Steakhouse is 71 years old in the Valley.
The restaurant staying true to its "New West Cuisine" by using the freshest and high quality indigenous ingredients in new and innovative ways.
The Stockyards is known as Arizona's Original Steakhouse; opening its doors in 1947 with a focus on beef.
And the original owner is the reason why.
In 1919, Edward A. Tovrea, the “Cattle Baron,” opened his Phoenix packing house west of 48th Street and Van Buren to support his growing beef operations.
The Tovrea Land and Cattle Co. had grown to nearly 40,000 head of cattle secured by 200 acres of cattle pens, making it the world’s largest feedlot.
The Tovrea family is behind the nearby Tovrea Castle (A.K.A The Wedding Cake) and The Stockyards Restaurant.
What was once a small cafe became a favorite gathering place for cattlemen, bankers and politicians.
Although cattle fortunes faded in the late 1950s and pens slowly gave way to urban growth, the popularity of Arizona’s Original Steakhouse remained intact.
Much of that history still stands in the restaurant-- like the hand carved mahogany back bar in the Saloon, the floor-to-ceiling murals, the original authentic Terrazo floor and the massive crystal chandelier from Europe that anchors the room.
Everything in the Saloon was installed in 1954!
When it comes to the food, some of the legacy restaurant favorites are Wild Boar and Venison Sausages with Apple-Cranberry Chutney appetizer, Classic Shrimp Cocktail, and “The Arizona Cut” --the signature steak which is a 24 oz. Bone-in Rib eye.
The Stockyards was the official restaurant of Arizona’s Centennial celebration in 2012. The restaurant has several booths dedicated to Arizona Influencers as part of the Centennial celebration, including The Gammage Family, Sandra Day O’Connor and State Historian Marshall Trimble.
The Stockyards
5009 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034
Ste. 115
(602) 273-7378
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StockyardsAz
Instagram: @stockyards_az
Twitter: @stockyardsaz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.