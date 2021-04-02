PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix couple arrested after skeletal remains of a child were found in their attic last year are now being charged with first-degree murder along with the previous charges of child abuse, arson, and concealing a body.

Phoenix police say the new charges come through their detectives' work since 51-year-old Maribel Loera and 57-year-old Rafael Loera were taken into custody in late January 2020 after the skeletal remains of their adopted daughter were discovered in the aftermath of an arson fire at the couple's home.

Court docs: Little girl's skeletal remains hidden in attic of Phoenix home for 2 years "The child was wrapped in a sheet and placed in the attic. The body of the deceased child continued to lay there while the family lived in the residence for another two years."

This all started on January 20, 2020, when Phoenix police officers did a welfare check on an 11-year-old girl who had been left home alone at a residence in the neighborhood of 59th Avenue and Camelback Roads. Officers discovered an abusive situation after they spoke with the child. They took her into their care that night.

Officials with the Department of Child Safety returned to the Loeras's home a week later to remove two additional children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, police say. A fire broke out after DCS officials left the home. That's when authorities found the skeletal remains, which were later identified as Ana Loera.

While the exact date of Ana's death is unknown, she would have been 13 in 2020. According to witnesses, however, she was last seen alive in 2016, police say. The Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Ana's death as a homicide.