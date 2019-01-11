TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested jail chaplain Doug Packer for a second time on Friday, Jan. 11, nearly a week after his initial arrest for alleged sexual assault.
Detectives from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested Packer at his Sierra Vista residence on Friday, Jan. 11.
Packer is being booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of sexual abuse (four counts), sexual assault, sexual misconduct (two counts), kidnapping and indecent exposure (two counts). Bond is set at $250,000.
Packer was originally arrested Saturday, Jan. 5 after an inmate at the Bisbee Jail made allegations an inappropriate incident involving Packer. At the time, he was charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault, and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility. Bond was set at $25,000.
Friday’s arrest was preceded by County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Sheriff’s detectives and the Sierra Vista Police Department bringing new charges before the grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 10.
"My disappointment is indescribable and this office will always do what is legally and morally right to protect those we serve. I am dedicated to safeguard our criminal justice system and will always work to protect crime victims. No one is above the law and our employees are always held to a higher moral standard because that is the oath each took and they have pledged to serve and protect, not sometimes, but ALWAYS," said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
"Chaplain Packer was in a position of community trust and based solely on his actions and poor decisions, he violated his sacred oath of office and took advantage of those who truly depend on him in their time of need," Sheriff Dannels continued.
