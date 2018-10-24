WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - They're sleek, they're beautiful, and they're now on exhibit at Bearizona.
Meet the two new jaguars who are now greeting guests in the walk-through portion of the wildlife park in Williams, Arizona.
Their arrival comes just in time to celebrate National Cat Day on Monday, Oct. 29.
Bearizona adopted the two jaguar brothers, Nacho and Libre, from a wild cat preserve in California where they were born.
The brothers will turn 4 years old on Nov. 3. Nacho is black (melanistic) while Libre is spotted (rosette.)
In honor of the recent adoption of Nacho and Libre, as well as the park's mission to rescuing wild animals in need of new homes, Bearizona will donate 10 percent of all admission proceeds from Oct. 29 to the Exotic Feline Breeding Compound’s Feline Conservation Center in Rosamond, California, also called the “Cat House.”
In addition, 10 percent of all proceeds from any cat-related gift shop items will also be donated to the same non-profit organization.
National Cat Day is a national holiday created by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige in 2005, who wanted to start a day to help people recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued each year. Although the holiday is typically devoted to the common household cat, this year Bearizona is celebrating its adoption of the domesticated cat’s much larger, wilder and more endangered counterpart: the jaguar.
[RELATED: Bearizona opens new jaguar exhibit this weekend]
“We are celebrating National Cat Day in a big way this year — literally,” said Bearizona owner Sean Casey. “These two jaguar brothers are a great addition to Bearizona, and we are so happy to be able to provide them with the space, environment and enrichment they need to thrive. Our jaguar enclosure is one of the biggest in North America, at 11,000 square feet, and even has a 30-foot waterfall and river running through it.”
The number of jaguars has declined over the last 100 years because many of their habitats in Central and South America have been destroyed as new cities are built. As a result of this as well as poaching, the species now needs protection and conservation measures so they do not become extinct.
[RELATED: Paul Horton Blog: Head to Bearizona for a great family getaway]
Bearizona is a drive- and walk-through wildlife park whose mission is to rescue wild animals in need of new homes and promote conservation by inviting visitors to view wildlife in spacious, natural environments. Since it was founded in 2010, Bearizona has fast become a must-see attraction when visiting the Grand Canyon’s South Rim or driving through northern Arizona. It was voted among the top three wildlife parks by the annual USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards twice in the past two years.
For more information, visit bearizona.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.