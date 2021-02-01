TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson said in a Facebook post that there is still one male jaguar and one male ocelot living in the wild in our state.
The two were most recently seen early last month in the same areas where they were originally seen years ago.
The latest photo of the jaguar was taken on Jan. 6 in the Dos Cabezas/Chiricahua mountains. The department said this is the same jaguar that has been photographed in that area since November of 2016. There have been 45 sightings, 150 photos and six videos of the jaguar.
The most recent photo of the ocelot was taken on Jan. 14 in the Huachuca mountains. The department says this is the same ocelot that has been in that area since May of 2012. There have been 94 sightings, 162 photos and one video taken of that ocelot.
The animals can be pretty elusive, but some lucky Arizonans have been able to spot them.