PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery players are snatching up tickets for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, pushing the jackpot up to a staggering $1 billion. The estimated cash value is $739.6 million.

The Jan. 22, 2021 prize is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

$1.586 billion Powerball jackpot -- January 2016

$1.537 Mega Millions jackpot -- October 2018

Just this past week, a single winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in western Maryland. Two tickets for that drawing sold in Arizona are worth $50,000 each, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Tonight's drawing is at 9 p.m.