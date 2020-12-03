PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS5) -- Items from Phoenix's shuttered Metrocenter Mall are being auctioned off, starting Friday, Dec. 4.
EJ's Auction and Appraisal is running the online auction.
Looking to own a piece of history? The Metrocenter Mall liquidation auction will begin soon.
After 47 years of operation, Metrocenter closed on June 30 and there are over 100 items from the property that will go up for auction on Friday, Dec. 4. If you would like to see all the items for sale in person, a public viewing is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the mall entrance facing Cheryl Drive.
EJ’s Auction & Appraisal will conduct weekly online auctions of mall contents through early January. Click here to browse the whole catalog.