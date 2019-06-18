PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gary Davis gave Arizona's Family a play-by-play of what he saw and heard outside his Phoenix apartment when some Phoenix police officers confronted a young family in the parking lot on May 27.
"What I actually saw was him coming over here, cussing at her," said Davis. "He said, 'I will shot you. I will (expletive) shoot you.' I thought they were going to shoot them and that's why I said, 'Hey, what's going on? You going to really hurt this lady? What's the deal?'"
Two of Davis' neighbors recorded the incident on their cell phones and the video has now gone viral, with the family and community activists accusing the officers of police brutality.
The initial police report stated that the couple was suspected of shoplifting at a nearby Family Dollar and the officers were afraid for their lives, worried the woman may have a gun.
But Davis said that's not what he saw.
"They weren't doing anything wrong," he told Arizona's Family. "It was no threat whatsoever. You could see the lady was truly scared."
According to Davis, the situation got heated extremely quickly and he's not sure why.
He believes the officers involved need to be held accountable.
"I'm not calling the police for nothing," said Davis. "It was really bad. It was really bad."
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams publicly apologized to the couple and said the incident is under investigation.
Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper have filed a $10 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix, alleging police brutality and violation of their civil rights.
A Phoenix Police Department report stated that the couple had stolen some underwear and other items from the Family Dollar, but no charges were ever filed.
