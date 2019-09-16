PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A pair of off-duty troopers, who happen to be married, were running errands when they found themselves facing a wrong-way driver Friday afternoon.
They stopped that driver on Loop 101 near Indian School Road.
The couple was driving north on the 101 when they saw the wrong-way driver headed toward them.
"As we passed by each other, it was real close that our mirrors almost hit each other," said Trooper Thomas Sevilla.
"You don't see that every day, so I was just taken aback," said Trooper Vanessa Sevilla.
They got off the freeway and turned around to get into the southbound lanes to drive next to the wrong-way driver.
"I jumped out of the driver's seat, and I jumped over the median wall," said Thomas.
The wrong-way driver stopped just in time because it was close to hitting a stranded driver.
Vanessa called 911, and Thomas put the woman's car in park.
"I guess I was glad to see she was coherent and not a DUI or anything like that," said Thomas. "...she did look a little bit scared. She was shaking a little bit."
The Sevillas never found out how the elderly woman wound up driving the wrong way.
She was not cited.