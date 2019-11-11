PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many of the family members impacted by the massacre in Mexico don't feel safe to live there anymore. They live in an offshoot Mormon community near Bavispe in the state of Sonora.
Lafe Langford's cousin and aunt were killed. Now, he's opening his Louisiana home to 10 of his surviving relatives.
"Growing up in Mexico was, I can only say, it was paradise," Langford said. "The mountains, the rivers, the camping, the hiking, adventures."
Langford was born and raised in La Mora, Mexico. He always imagined going back there to live. That plan is hazy now.
"They lay awake at night, and it's hard. You can't sleep right now. You just can't sleep," Langford said.
That's why, following the massacre, he says about 100 of them have left for Utah, Louisiana, North Dakota and here in Arizona.
"The funerals are over. We finally just got out of there for the time being," said Langford. "Going to clear our minds for a while and wait for an investigation to be done."
Since Mexico invited the FBI to help investigate, Langford said he now feels confident that they will find some answers. And they have security around their property. Langford said it serves well or those who stayed.
"Life's got to go on for some of us. A lot of us had to leave, but there's definitely people there," he said.
How do they start over? They have homes in La Mora and livelihood from their farms. Langford said it's too early to tell. But to go back home, he said they need confirmation that this was a tragic accident.
"If you find out your family was, in fact, targeted, would you feel comfortable with your family members staying in La Mora?" Arizona's Family reporter Lindsey Reiser asked.
"No, I will not. Absolutely not," Langford said.